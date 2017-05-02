Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs wins Democratic primary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The incumbent mayor of Vicksburg is the winner of the Democratic primary race.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. received 70 percent of the votes with a total of 2,135 votes.

He beat Charles Selmon and Mitchell Dent in the Democratic Primary for mayor.

Click this link to get more election results on WJTV.com.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.