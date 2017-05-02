Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs wins Democratic primary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The incumbent mayor of Vicksburg is the winner of the Democratic primary race.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. received 70 percent of the votes with a total of 2,135 votes.

He beat Charles Selmon and Mitchell Dent in the Democratic Primary for mayor.

