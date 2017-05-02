Woman shot and killed in Yazoo County Mississippi

WJTV Published: Updated:

YAZOO COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Authorities confirm a woman has been shot to death in Yazoo County, Mississippi.

Police confirm that one woman was shot twice and killed.  The incident took place at the Oak Haven Apartments off of Shady Drive at approximately 3:24am on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Police say they are questioning a person of interest in the case.

The identity of the woman is not being released pending notification of her family.

This is a developing story.  WJTV has a crew en route to the scene and will provide more information as soon as it is available.

 

