17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Adams County shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — A 17-year-old is charged with attempted murder in an Adams County shooting investigation.

The sheriff’s department arrested Martez Brown in connection with a Monday night shooting.

Deputies went to Southmoor Drive around 8:40 p.m. that evening to respond to an aggravated assault call. A man had been shot and was lying in the grass.

A resident told authorities he heard gunshots and went outside to check things out. That’s when he found a 32-year-old man lying in the culvert screaming for help.

The resident helped the victim until emergency officials came to the scene.

He was airlifted to the hospital. The victim had been shot several times in the upper torso and arms.

Authorities said more arrests are expected.