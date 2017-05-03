17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Adams County shooting

By Published: Updated:
Martez Brown (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Office)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — A 17-year-old is charged with attempted murder in an Adams County shooting investigation.

The sheriff’s department arrested Martez Brown in connection with a Monday night shooting.

Deputies went to Southmoor Drive around 8:40 p.m. that evening to respond to an aggravated assault call. A man had been shot and was lying in the grass.

A resident told authorities he heard gunshots and went outside to check things out. That’s when he found a 32-year-old man lying in the culvert screaming for help.

The resident helped the victim until emergency officials came to the scene.

He was airlifted to the hospital. The victim had been shot several times in the upper torso and arms.

Authorities said more arrests are expected.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s