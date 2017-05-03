Attorney: Teacher allegedly had sexual relationship with Provine High student

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An attorney hired by the family of a Provine High School senior says a teacher allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

Attorney Warren Martin said the 39-year-old woman allegedly had a sexual relationship with the male student for about four to five months.

Martin held a news conference Wednesday afternoon. He claims a police report has been filed and that Jackson Police are investigating the accusations.

He said the family told him that the teacher allegedly approached the student in December 2016 and that’s when the sexual acts started.

Martin said the teen was given gift cards and money to keep quiet.

WJTV 12 has reached out to the Jackson Public School District about the accusations. They are looking into the claims. We will update this story as soon as more information is available.