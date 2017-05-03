BMW plows into carousel horse, destroying all but its hooves

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Police are searching for the driver of a black BMW who they say smashed into one of Meridian’s decorative carousel horses outside a local business.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2oX5X69 ) that the vehicle demolished the horse on the sidewalk outside First State Bank and uprooted several trees.

The Star’s photo of the aftermath shows only the hooves and ankles of the colorful horse remaining on the sidewalk.

Meridian tourism officials say there are dozens of life-size carousel horse sculptures around the city. One of Meridian’s biggest attractions is its Dentzel Carousel, a rare carousel manufactured around 1895 by Gustav Dentzel of Philadelphia.

Meridian police Sgt. Dareall Thompson says witnesses were able to provide a description of the driver and car, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

