Durant neighbors still without power due to Sunday severe weather

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) — People in Durant are still without power after Sunday’s severe weather.

Crews with MDOT, Red Cross, and Atmos Energy have set up in grocery store and gas station parking lots to help out the community.

People in Durant are now on their fourth day without power, but for the people who lost their homes, they say that’s the least of their worries.

“Windows was broken I have the hole in my roof and everything,” said Brenda White. “It’s so much damage that’s it’s going to take a while for us to come out of this.”

White has been living in a hotel and feeling helpless that she can’t fix her home before more severe weather ruins whats’ left of it.

“That’s what I said he hasn’t finished with us I’m not claiming damage because I feel like we have been damaged but you don’t know what he has in store for us we are going to have to learn to help each other and love each other,” she said.

Gregory Keith and his family are still without power but consider themselves lucky to have a roof over their head still.

“We had a limb in our house,” he said. “I’ve put a tarp on it and covered it up so just in case we get some more bad weather.”

White and Keith say city workers have been working hard to get power back on and keep everyone safe. They’re also thankful for people who have come to help build back their town.

“Holmes College brought some boys up Monday after they got out of class and they helped,” said Durant resident Maddie Coleman.