Firefighters battle large fire at Vicksburg apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters and other emergency crews are on the scene of a large apartment fire in Vicksburg.

The fire is at the Whispering Woods Apartment on Highway 61.

Several agencies are on the scene. We’re told no injuries have been reported.

WJTV 12 has a crew at the scene working to get more information. We will provide updates as we receive them.

BREAKING: Massive fire at condemned Whispering Woods Apts. in Warren County. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/X7PeXYSlTr — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) May 4, 2017

