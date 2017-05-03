Jackson mayoral General Election in June

Related Coverage May 2017 Mississippi Primary Election Results

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After taking an early and strong lead Tuesday, Attorney Chokwe Antar Lumumba secured the Democratic nomination for Mayor of Jackson.

Lumumba will have to run against a Republican, a Libertarian, and three Independents next month.

He told WJTV that he’s thinking ahead to the General Election on June 6th, and what his administration might look like.

“Well what we’re going to do is have a very exhaustive process of actually making certain that we get the very best,” he said. “I can’t identify any particular individuals because we’re not at that point yet.”

Republican Jason Wells wants to be a voice for the people.

“I’m going to run my office the same way the president runs his.”

He said he has a plan for reducing crime.

“There’s going to be road blocks set up Thursday through Sunday, and every time people notice the road blocks in their area, we’re going to pick up and move,” he said.

“Vance has a very good program with what he’s doing,” said Independent Candidate Kenneth Swarts. “There are few things I’d like to mention to him that maybe we could change.”

Swarts promises at least weekly updates on what the city is doing.

“Jackson is not neglected in their problems,” Swarts said. “Jackson is just not informed. That’s why I would have those fireside chats kind of like FDR did in the 30s.”

“We have a state government that is too intrusive,” said Libertarian Candidate Corinthian Sanders.

“Government is not in the business of creating jobs or creating wealth but making sure there are opportunities for social entrepreneurs and innovators to come in and to have development as there is in Downtown Jackson,” Sanders said.

Gwendolyn Osborne Chapman and Jaclyn Mask are also running for mayor as Independents. Neither one were available for interview in time for this story.

The general election is June 6.