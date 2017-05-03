Joey Gase and his No. 52 Chevrolet visit MORA

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During Saturday’s XFinity Series race at Talladega, Joey Gase will be behind the wheel of a ‘Donate Life’ car to help raise awareness for organ donation.

Wednesday afternoon, Gase and his No. 52 Chevrolet made a pit stop at Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.

People who showed up for the event were abel to put their handprints on Gase’s show car.

The 24-year-old racer says he has a personal reason as to why he’s a spokesperson for this cause.

Click the video above to hear about his family’s experience with organ and tissue donation.

