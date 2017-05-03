Man falls to his death while working on Meridian cell tower

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after a man working on a cell tower in Meridian fell to his death.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2p81iKx ) that the fatal fall happened Tuesday evening in the east Mississippi city.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the man, who was between 30 and 40 years old, was wearing his safety harness and equipment designed to prevent such a fall.

Cobler said the man’s co-worker had turned away to work on something and when he turned back, he saw the victim falling.

Cobler said the man’s body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

