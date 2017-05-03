Man falls to his death while working on Meridian cell tower

The Associated Press Published:

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after a man working on a cell tower in Meridian fell to his death.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2p81iKx ) that the fatal fall happened Tuesday evening in the east Mississippi city.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the man, who was between 30 and 40 years old, was wearing his safety harness and equipment designed to prevent such a fall.

Cobler said the man’s co-worker had turned away to work on something and when he turned back, he saw the victim falling.

Cobler said the man’s body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

___

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s