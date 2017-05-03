MS Food Network to benefit from Walmart’s ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ Campaign

It’s a nationwide initiative to get people involved with fighting hunger.

The Mississippi Food Network is a part of the Feeding America Nationwide Network.

Last year the Mississippi Food Network benefited from over $66,000 from the campaign.

” We are going to be the recipient of the monies that are being collected foods that are being collected through Walmart to feed over 80,00 people in our service area who are hungry and or food insecure,” said Charles Beady, the organization’s chief executive officer.

” We realize how important fighting hunger is and one of the things we do is give back to the communities were serve,” said Tyce White of Walmart.