Natchez-Adams School District early dismissals today

(WJTV) – Several schools in the Natchez-Adams School District are closing because of inclement weather expected on Wednesday, May 3, 2017

The schools and their associated dismissal times are as follows:

Elementary Schools 1:30pm

Natchez Freshman Academy and Robert Lewis Magnet School 1:45pm

Morgantown Academies 2:00pm

Natchez High School, Natchez Early College Academy, Fallin Career and Technology Center 2:15pm

The early dismissals were announced this afternoon by the district’s public relations coordinator, Steven Richardson.

More information can be found on the district’s website at: http://www.natchezschools.org/

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.