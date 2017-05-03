Natchez-Adams School District early dismissals today

WJTV Published: Updated:

(WJTV) – Several schools in the Natchez-Adams School District are closing because of inclement weather expected on Wednesday, May 3, 2017

The schools and their associated dismissal times are as follows:

  • Elementary Schools   1:30pm
  • Natchez Freshman Academy and Robert Lewis Magnet School   1:45pm
  • Morgantown Academies   2:00pm
  • Natchez High School, Natchez Early College Academy, Fallin Career and Technology Center  2:15pm

The early dismissals were announced this afternoon by the district’s public relations coordinator, Steven Richardson.

More information can be found on the district’s website at: http://www.natchezschools.org/

 

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s