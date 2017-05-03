Natchez-Adams School District early dismissals today

(WJTV) – Several schools in the Natchez-Adams School District are closing because of inclement weather expected on Wednesday, May 3, 2017
The schools and their associated dismissal times are as follows:
- Elementary Schools 1:30pm
- Natchez Freshman Academy and Robert Lewis Magnet School 1:45pm
- Morgantown Academies 2:00pm
- Natchez High School, Natchez Early College Academy, Fallin Career and Technology Center 2:15pm
The early dismissals were announced this afternoon by the district’s public relations coordinator, Steven Richardson.
More information can be found on the district’s website at: http://www.natchezschools.org/
