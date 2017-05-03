Pearl to have new mayor after upcoming general election

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Pearl will soon have a new leader.

In Tuesday’s primary, Jake Windham defeated two-term incumbent Mayor Brad Rogers. He will take on Republican Willie Robinson and Independent Mike Prestage in the upcoming General Election.

Robinson and Windham have a few things in common. They both are law enforcement officers who once worked for the City of Pearl.

“Just being in that position as a law enforcement officer you have to make critical decisions all the time for people and I think that’s prepared me for this job,” Windham said.

“You want to make sure that everyone is safe in regards to what city you’re in,” Robinson said. “You want to make sure everyone has the services rendered to them are being done correctly.”

“We’ve got a lot of entities that need money,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of streets that need to be redone. We have a lot of neighborhoods that also need to be looked at. I’m not just for the most advanced part of the city I’m actually for the entire city.”

“We’re going to address drainage issues, obviously we are in a weakened financial position but things that can be handled with manpower we’re going to address those things immediately,” Windham said.

Prestage was unavailable for an interview Wednesday. WJTV 12 has an interview scheduled with him for Thursday.

The general election is June 6.