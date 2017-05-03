Physician pleads guilty to bribing former Mississippi prison chief

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A physician admits he bribed Mississippi’s former corrections commissioner.

Dr. Carl Reddix, whose company won inmate health care contracts with the Mississippi prison system, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to one count of bribery. He was indicted on six counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.

Reddix is saying little, but prosecutors describe monthly bribe-passing meetings between Reddix and then-Commissioner Christopher Epps. They say Epps told Reddix on a wiretapped phone call that Epps was steering a contract to Reddix.

Reddix remains free on $10,000 bail pending an Aug. 1 sentencing. He faces up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

An Alabama consultant pleaded guilty last month to lying to FBI agents about payments from Reddix’s company, Health Assurance.

