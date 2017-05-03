Speaker Philip Gunn forms commission to study lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn has formed a lottery study commission.

“I have been clear that I do not support a lottery,” said Speaker Gunn. “I have not changed my mind. I do not believe a lottery is based on sound economic policy, and it violates a number of conservative, Republican principles.

“The purpose of the study group is to gather information to show that the lottery is not the windfall that all its supporters claim it will be,” he continued. “I have not had anyone who has voiced support for the lottery provide me with any documentation showing why or how it is a good thing. At the very least, I hope the findings from this group will provide us with information upon which we can make an informed, reasoned decision.”

At the end of the Session, Gunn said he was open to forming a committee to study the ramifications of implementing a lottery in Mississippi.

Wednesday, he held an organizational meeting with members. They will examine background issues, operational issues, social issues and economic issues as it relates to the lottery.

Below is a list of the members of the committee:

House Gaming Chair Rep. Richard Bennett

Rep. Nick Bain

Rep. Chris Johnson

Rep. Mac Huddleston

Rep. Cedric Burnett

MS Gaming Commissioner Allen Godfrey

Vicksburg Mayor George Flagg

PEER Director James Barber

(On an as-needed basis) Special Assistant to the Attorney General and Counsel to the Mississippi Gaming Commission Lou Frascogna.