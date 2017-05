PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A tree fell down on power lines in Pearl Wednesday.

Lt. Brian McGairty of Pearl Police said it happend on Murray Drive at Faith Assembly Church.

Parents who were picking up their children from the church were instructed to avoid the area and to go to the Country Inn and Suites parking lot and walk across the open field away from the power lines.

Tree had the street blocked.

Lt. McGairty said Entergy crews were on the scene working to clear the area.