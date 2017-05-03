JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol says there are trees down on I-20 West in Warren County.
The trees are down near mile marker 5 before the US 61 North/Rolling Fork exit.
We’re told that the Mississippi Department of Transportation is on the scene.
Both westbound lanes are blocked due to the downed trees.
