JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol says there are trees down on I-20 West in Warren County.

The trees are down near mile marker 5 before the US 61 North/Rolling Fork exit.

We’re told that the Mississippi Department of Transportation is on the scene.

Both westbound lanes are blocked due to the downed trees.

Tree fell on a SUV and 18 wheeler on the W/B side of I 20 in Warren Co. pic.twitter.com/V28CBxwsJQ — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 3, 2017

@MississippiDOT crews cleaning up I 20 W/B in Warren Co mm5. Trees completely blocking roadway and causing accidents. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/hOdebGeHHR — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 3, 2017

@MississippiDOT MDOT is on scene — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 3, 2017

@MississippiDOT multiple trees down on I 20 W/B near mm 5. lanes are blocked use caution — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 3, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.