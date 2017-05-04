1 charged with murder in deadly Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department has charged one person with murder in connection with a deadly shooting.

An investigator tells WJTV 12 that Richard Johnson is charged with the murder of Keondra Williams.

Authorities said Williams was shot twice at the Oak Haven Apartments off of Shady Drive on Tuesday.

Johnson is also facing other charges from a separate incident, authorities said.

The motive is still under investigation.

