2 vehicles catch fire at Pearl auto business

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two vehicles caught fire at a Pearl business Thursday morning.
According to the fire department, they went to Southern Import Specialist on Highway 80 to respond to the scene.
When firefighters got there, they said one vehicle was fully involved. They said flames from that fire spread to another vehicle.
Crews were able to put the fires out. The fire is still under investigation.
