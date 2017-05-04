2 vehicles catch fire at Pearl auto business

By Published:

Southern Import Specialist

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two vehicles caught fire at a Pearl business Thursday morning.

According to the fire department, they went to Southern Import Specialist on Highway 80 to respond to the scene.

When firefighters got there, they said one vehicle was fully involved. They said flames from that fire spread to another vehicle.

Crews were able to put the fires out. The fire is still under investigation.

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s