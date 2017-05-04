Alex Deaton indicted on 3 charges for Rankin County crimes

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest said Alex Bridges Deaton had been indicted on three charges by a Rankin County grand jury.

The charges are 1st-degree murder, auto theft, and drive-by shooting. The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, Guest said.

Deaton is accused of killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson. Robinson was found dead at the Vineyard at Castlewoods in

Brandon, Mississippi on Friday, February 24, 2017. Authorities believe that she was strangled to death.

The same morning Robinson was found, a woman jogging in the Castlewoods neighborhood was also shot.

Authorities said Deaton stole Robinson’s car and left the area. He is currently being held in jail in Kansas facing other charges.

Kansas authorities said Alex Deaton’s preliminary hearing is set for June 2. Guest said they do not expect to have any additional updates until after Deaton’s Kansas hearing.

The indictment charges above are for the crimes that occured in Rankin County, but Deaton is also accused in other crimes.

69-year-old Brenda Pinter was shot and killed at Dixon Baptist Church on the night of February 23 in Neshoba County.

New Mexico authorities said he allegedly kidnapped a couple near a hiking trail. Police say the victims were held at gunpoint and forced inside of the trunk.The victims were shot during the struggle.

Deaton is also accused of shooting a store clerk in Kansas and stealing a black Cadillac. He was captured in Kansas during a chase and fiery crash.