Brandon firefighters make temporary repairs to deployed soldier’s home

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Brandon Fire Department Facebook Page

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon firefighters helped out a deployed soldier’s family by making temporary repairs to the roof.

The fire department posted photos of the crew from Station 3 patching up the roof. We’re told it was damaged by high winds.

Officials said the fire department wanted to make sure that the soldier’s family was protected.

The crew stopped by to place a temporary patch on the roof before the storms could make the situation worse.

They said it was a special honor to help out one of the military families in the community.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s