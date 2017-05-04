Brandon firefighters make temporary repairs to deployed soldier’s home

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon firefighters helped out a deployed soldier’s family by making temporary repairs to the roof.

The fire department posted photos of the crew from Station 3 patching up the roof. We’re told it was damaged by high winds.

Officials said the fire department wanted to make sure that the soldier’s family was protected.

The crew stopped by to place a temporary patch on the roof before the storms could make the situation worse.

They said it was a special honor to help out one of the military families in the community.