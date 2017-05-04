Hundreds still without power after Wednesday storms

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WJTV) – Hundreds of metro residents are still without power after rain and heavy winds hit on Wednesday.

Natay Holmes is in the WJTV Mobile Weather Lab this morning. She advises drivers to use caution as roads are still slick. On Hickory Road in Ridgeland a power pole is damaged. Energy crews are examining damage. According to Entergy’s website approximately 200 homes in the Ridgeland community are without power. There are reports of a tree down on Pocahontas Road but crews worked quickly to remove that tree in time for the morning commute.

There are about 700 people without electricity in Hinds County. More than 400 outages are reported in Madison and 800 outage in Warren counties. Holmes says that Entergy is aware of the outages but as of right now there is not word yet on when power is expected to be restored.

Residents are remind to stay away from and report any downed power lines that are not being worked on already by authorities.