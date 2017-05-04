JFD working fire on Tudor Street 05042017

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Firefighters are still working the scene of a blaze on Tudor Street in Jackson.

JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters were on the scene of the home at 7:06am. Firefighters said that all was clear after a preliminary search of the home. Division Chief Sanders sayss they then “stopped the forward progress of the fire” and reported in under control about ten minutes later.

The Jackson Fire Department is ensuring that all hot spots have been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.