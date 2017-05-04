JFD working fire on Tudor Street 05042017

WJTV Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Firefighters are still working the scene of a blaze on Tudor Street in Jackson.

JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters were on the scene of the home at 7:06am.  Firefighters said that all was clear after a preliminary search of the home.  Division Chief Sanders sayss they then “stopped the forward progress of the fire” and reported in under control about ten minutes later.

The Jackson Fire Department is ensuring that all hot spots have been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s