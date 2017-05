JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Capitol Building has been named a national landmark.

For more than five years the State Department of Archives has applied to have the State Capitol named a landmark.

We are told the designation was officially granted in 2016, but on Thursday, the plaque was unveiled.

The title was given to the State Capitol by the Secretary of the Interior.

There are just about 2,500 historic places that have this national distinction across the nation.