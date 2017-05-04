Mississippi state leaders comment on Health Care bill passing in the House

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV) – The American Health Care Bill created to overhaul the Affordable Care Act was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived after a change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health problems.

Mississippi Republican Congressmen Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly and Gregg Harper both voted in favor of the bill. Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson voted against it.

Some state leaders have issued statements about the bill that is now headed to the Senate.

Below is a statement from Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney:

“The Republican health care bill to overhaul the Affordable Care Act has received approval in the U. S House of Representatives. This action is a first step forward in bringing significant changes to consumer health care and health care insurance, and returning more regulatory authority to the states. Many innovations in the bill are designed to help stabilize health care costs. These include new tax credits, elimination of the individual mandate, access to expanded health savings accounts, more state innovation and an amendment addressing pre-existing conditions. Mississippians will have the option of having new, flexible healthcare plans and more choices of health care providers. I have just returned from Washington, D.C. where I met with our Congressional delegation and White House officials. In speaking with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, he assured me and other commissioners that the administration is aware of the problems facing states like Mississippi who have just one or no carriers on the Federal Marketplace. I am confident we are all working to provide the best healthcare coverage for all Mississippians.”

Congressman Palazzo statement:

“I made a promise to the people of South Mississippi that I would come to Washington and repeal Obamacare, and today’s vote on the American Health Care Act keeps that promise. We repealed Obamacare and replaced it with a conservative healthcare bill that is good for families, businesses, and individuals. “I am proud of President Trump and my colleagues for working together to come up with a strong piece of legislation, and I urge the Senate to immediately take up this bill and pass it. We are closer than we have ever been to repealing Obamacare. Let’s get it done.”