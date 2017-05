RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Some Ridgeland residents celebrated National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

A group gathered at Ridgeland City Hall to pray for community, state, military, election officials, and the nation.

The service was held at noon.

“They really need prayer and they need to know we are behind them and they need to have the wisdom to make decisions that are positive for the US,” said Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.