Pile of smoldering clothes at center of Manhattan Road fire

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Firefighters say a basket of smoldering clothes was at the center of a blaze that started overnight.

Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters arrived at 4540 Manhattan Road at 2:40am after receiving a call about smoke int he building. The fire was reported under control at 2:56am. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.