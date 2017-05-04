Pile of smoldering clothes at center of Manhattan Road fire

WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Firefighters say a basket of smoldering clothes was at the center of a blaze that started overnight.

Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters arrived at 4540 Manhattan Road at 2:40am after receiving a call about smoke int he building.  The fire was reported under control at 2:56am.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.  No injuries were reported.

