Shakedown at George County Correctional yields drugs and suspicious rock

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Facebook page

LUCEDALE, Mississippi (WJTV) – A shakedown at the tenth facility investigated during “Operation Zero Tolerance” yields the confiscation of tattoo paraphernalia, cellular telephones, the drug known as “spice,” a suspicious rock, and even methamphetamine.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) says that search took place at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall says she is happy that they did not find more contraband because it shows that the staff at the facility is doing their jobs well.

The “shakedowns” are expected to continue.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s