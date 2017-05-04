Shakedown at George County Correctional yields drugs and suspicious rock

LUCEDALE, Mississippi (WJTV) – A shakedown at the tenth facility investigated during “Operation Zero Tolerance” yields the confiscation of tattoo paraphernalia, cellular telephones, the drug known as “spice,” a suspicious rock, and even methamphetamine.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) says that search took place at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall says she is happy that they did not find more contraband because it shows that the staff at the facility is doing their jobs well.

The “shakedowns” are expected to continue.