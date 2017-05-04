TRAFFIC: I-20 eastbound at Ellis Avenue near Exit 42B in Hinds County

Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

UPDATE: 05/04/2017 7:22am Area delays are estimated as being at least 20 minutes long at this time as crews continue to work to clear the scene.

Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

 

UPDATE: 05/04/2017 7:01am Delays are estimated as being approximately 25 minutes in duration.  The two left lanes of traffic near Exit 42B are blocked because of a crash.  A car has flipped over on its side.  There is no word yet on possible injuries.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays are reported on I-20 eastbound and Ellis Avenue.

Emergency responders are on the scene.  The left lane of traffic is blocked and traffic is moving slowly in the right-hand lane.

More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

 

