TRAFFIC: I-20 eastbound at Ellis Avenue near Exit 42B in Hinds County

UPDATE: 05/04/2017 7:22am Area delays are estimated as being at least 20 minutes long at this time as crews continue to work to clear the scene.

UPDATE: 05/04/2017 7:01am Delays are estimated as being approximately 25 minutes in duration. The two left lanes of traffic near Exit 42B are blocked because of a crash. A car has flipped over on its side. There is no word yet on possible injuries.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays are reported on I-20 eastbound and Ellis Avenue.

Emergency responders are on the scene. The left lane of traffic is blocked and traffic is moving slowly in the right-hand lane.

More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

