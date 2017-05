JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A house fire in South Jackson has claimed the life of child.

An 8-year-old boy died in the fire on Revere Street this evening.

Officials say the call came in around 9 p.m. tonight.

Neighbors told them a child might be inside.

Firefighters tried to get to the boy on the second floor but roof was caving in.

They found him under debris after the second floor caved in.

No one else was inside home.

The cause is under investigation.