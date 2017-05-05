Emergency Medical Responders Training

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center teamed up with the Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy.

They’re helping train officers who are not paramedics. Those officers are going through a week of training.

We’re told people who may have limited training, like police officers could be the first ones to be on the scene of a medical emergency.

“we help them do their job better. we help train them. we help them perform their mission. this is an opportunity that actually saves lives.”

 

