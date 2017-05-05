Former Cleveland officer arrested on grand larceny charge

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A former City of Cleveland police officer was arrested on a grand larceny charge.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 35-year-old Sandra Lomax was indicted on one count of grand larceny by the Bolivar County Grand Jury in March and arrested Wednesday, May 3.

Lomax is accused of taking over $5,000 from a citizen while she was employed as a Cleveland, police officer.

She was booked and released on a $10,000 bond.

If convicted, Lomax faces up to 10 years in prison with a maximum fine of $10,000.