Go Red for Women Luncheon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Heart Association encourages women to take charge of their heart health.

Heart disease survivors took to the runway at the annual “Go Red for Women Luncheon” in Jackson on Thursday.

WJTV 12’s Melanie Christopher emceed the event as part of the Caring for Mississippi program.

The Metro Jackson American Heart Association raises about $2 million a year to fund research and community outreach.

Learn more abou the American Heart Association on the organizaiton’s website. 

 

