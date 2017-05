RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –A Rankin County homeowner shot an alleged trespasser in the leg.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the incident happened Friday morning on South Pearson Road.

Bailey said the homeowner told authorities that he asked the man several times to not come onto his property.

