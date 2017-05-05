Investigators seek public’s help for clues in 2 suspicious fire deaths from 2015

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Arson Investigators are still looking for clues in two separate suspicious fires that left two people dead two years ago in Jackson.

On Jan. 14, 2015, 37-year-old Murphy Wilson was found dead in a burning home on East Drive.

Firefighters said they went to the home around 7:34 p.m. to put out the house fire. When they arrived, they did a search of the home and found a man lying in bed dead.

Firefighters preserved the body, extinguished the fire and summoned the proper authorities for the investigation. Authorities later identified Wilson as the victim.

No arrests have been made in this case. Investigators also need help solving a suspicious fire that happened on Sylvan Trail on July 32, 2015.

Firefighters went to the home around 4:16 p.m., and conducted a search. They found a man dead lying on the floor in a bedroom. He was later identified as 35-year-old Tyrone Jones.

Authorities said five people were seen running into the woods from the home before the fire started.

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with information regarding these fires. Call Crime Stoppers at (601)355-8477 with any information.