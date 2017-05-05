Jackson Cash & Carry opens on Terry Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new grocery store is located in South Jackson.

Jackson Cash & Carry opened on Terry Road into the location of the former Kroger store that closed in 2015.

Hope Enterprise Corporation / Hope Credit Union provided the store with $1.25 million in financing through its Mid-South Healthy Food Initiative.

The initiative is a program that increases access to nutritious food in communities that lack these options. The Healthy Food Initiative receives support from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institution Fund and private investors.

Several leaders of the community were at Friday’s ribbon cutting.

