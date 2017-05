HOUSTON, Miss. (WJTV) — There is a massive fire at a factory in Houston, Miss.

According to WCBI, the fire is at a former ceramics plant on Dyulaney Street. They believe the plant was storing polyfoam.

We’re told that chemicals used in polyfoam can irritate the eyes and throat if inhaled in smoke. Authorities said residents should stay away from this area and keep windows closed as a safety precaution.

WJTV 12 will provide updates as we get new information into our newsroom.

