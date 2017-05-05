Michelle Obama: My passion for education will linger on

Steve Peoples, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 6, 2017, file photo, First lady Michelle Obama smiles as she speaks at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Madonna, Emma Stone, Willow Smith and the first lady are among 150 women chosen by editors of Harper's Bazaar as the world’s most fashionable, the list was released Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Former first lady Michelle Obama says her departure from the White House won’t end her passion for education.

She made the comment Friday at a New York City event marking College Signing Day, a nationwide tradition she began as first lady to encourage young people to seek higher education. It was the fourth year she participated in the event.

She notes that she doesn’t live in the White House anymore but says, “Barack and I are going to keep on celebrating you all and supporting you and lifting you up no matter what house we live in.”

The event was held at a Manhattan public theater with a host of celebrities, including Robin Roberts, Tamron Hall and Ashley Graham.

Michelle Obama avoided addressing politics or President Donald Trump during her brief remarks.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s