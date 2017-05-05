Portion of I-20 westbound to close tonight for repairs

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A portion of I-20 westbound will close near the I-55 interchange for repairs. Crews will begin work at 10:00pm on Friday, May 5, 2017. Signs are posted advising drivers that they will have to find an alternate route this weekend.

Repairs were originally scheduled for last weekend but postponed because of weather. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says two trash fires underneath the bridge damaged some of the bridge’s foundation, creating the need for repairs. Brian Ratliff with MDOT says, “We need to repair it and get that bad section out for the safety of the travelling public and the longevity of the bridge.” Dwayne August, a driver, says, “I think that it’s a big inconvenience for everyone because that s a major intersection for everyone, for people who go home and see family, and travellers.”

Motorists may have to take I-55 north at the Stack and come back down I-220 to get back onto I-20. The interstate is scheduled to reopen in the morning on Monday, May 8, 2017.