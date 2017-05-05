Ridgeland Police investigating auto burglaries

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police are investigating a few auto burglaries at two apartment complexes.

Officers said they’ve received five reports of car burglaries.

Police said the vehicles were unlocked.

The incidents happened at the Mark Apartments on Lake Harbour Drive and the Ridgeland Ranch Apartments on E. County Line Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

