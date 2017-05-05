Sheriff: Homeowner shoots alleged trespasser in leg in Rankin County

By Published:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –A Rankin County homeowner shot and alleged trespasser in the leg.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the incident happened Friday morning on South Pearson Road.

Bailey said the homeowner told authorities that he asked the man several times to get not come on his property.

Deputies are still on the scene at this time.

WJTV 12 will provide updates as we get more information about this shooting into our newsroom.

