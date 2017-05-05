Thousands of students eligible for federal student loan cancellation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Thousands of Mississippi students are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said the Eligible students must have attended and used those loans at schools operated by the for-profit Corinthian Colleges, Inc.—including Everest Institute, Everest College, Everest University, Heald College, and Wyotech.

“This is a victory for students who were scammed in their efforts to further their education,” said General Hood. “I hope these refunds are a relief for these thousands of former students who were taken advantage of by a for-profit college.”

When a student’s federal loan is canceled, the student will no longer make payments on the loan, and any payments already made will be refunded.

Hood said Corinthian Colleges abruptly ceased operations in 2015, transferring some of its campuses to a non-profit called Zenith Education Group. The U.S. Department of Education then found that while it was operating, Corinthian Colleges made widespread misrepresentations between 2010 and 2014 about post-graduation employment rates at its campuses across the nation.

Nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation and will receive a letter explaining the relief available.

Lists of the affected campuses, programs, and dates of enrollment are available at https://www.StudentAid.gov/ev-wy-findings and https://www.StudentAid.gov/heald-findings.