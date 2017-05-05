Vigil held to pray for First Responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Exchange Club hosted a vigil for first responders in Richland on Thursday.

WJTV talked to them about hwy they wanted to pray for emergency crews.

“It’s a reminder to us as citizens, and the officers that are out there everyday how much they mean to us and we really appreciate everything they did for us,” said Randall Walters.

“I’m a 30 year Marine so I understand what it takes to be a first responder, Gus Black said. “When you’re on the battle field you never know when you’re coming home. It’s important to show your appreciation because they are the ones that’s going to save you when no one else will.