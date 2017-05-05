Jackson woman killed after early morning crash on Hanging Moss Road

UPDATE: 05/05/2017 8:23am The Jackson Police Department says that the female passenger involved in the crash of the Toyota Camry was last listed in serious condition.  The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

 

UPDATE: 05/05/2017 8:09am The Hinds County Coroner identifies the woman killed in the crash as 28-year-old LaEbony White from Jackson.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after an early morning crash.

It happened on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson near the Church of Christ.

Hinds Country Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says a car went off the road and slammed into a tree.  A witness says he watched first responders get one woman out of the car by using the jaws of life.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash.  Grisham-Stewart says, “The severity of the crash does give us the indication that there was possibly high speed…”

The witness cautioned others, “Take your time, slow down.  Nothing’s woirth getting there that fast and losing your life or taking someone else’s life.”

Only one car was involved in the crash.  The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

 

