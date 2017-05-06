Breaking: Jackson Police Investigating triple shooting that leaves one person dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight that left one person dead.

It happened around 12:51 AM Saturday at the Commonwealth Apartment complex at 3930 Skyview Drive.

We’re told one man was killed, another person remains in critical condition at UMMC and the third person is in stable condition at UMMC.

20 year old, Renderrick O’Quinn died from multiple gunshot wounds.

This is the city’s 23rd homicide.

JPD says the alleged suspect is deceased.

Police believe an alleged robbery during a dice game led to the shooting.

We are working to get more information on the shooting and we’ll update you as soon as new details are released.