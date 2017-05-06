Recall of Ben and Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Unilever is voluntarily recalling a limited number of boxes of Ben and Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slice, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

We’re told the boxes may inadvertently contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices.

Although the slices were individually wrapped and identified as Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, the ingredient peanut butter (containing the known allergen peanut), is undeclared on the outer product packaging. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The affected product is sold in a paperboard box, containing 9 fL oz (266 mL) (3 individually wrapped ice cream slices) with UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2.

According to the FDA the recall was initiated after receiving one consumer complaint, where it was discovered that Vanilla Peanut Butter Cups Pint Slices were distributed in outer packaging that did not call out the presence of peanut butter. Unilever has not received any reports of illness associated with this product.

Consumers who have purchased boxes of the above product with the affected UPC code and date code are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer box and call 877-270-7397, which is operational 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall and to request a replacement coupon. A consumer services representative is available between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM EDT.