Breaking: Man shot and killed on Gentry Street, alleged shooter in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Gentry Street Sunday morning to discover a man had been shot and killed.

Jackson Police say the victim, 38 year old Elvin Butler, was sitting in a chair on the front lawn of a home on Gentry street when a man walked up and shot him.

Police say Charles White is the man who shot and killed Butler.

White is in his 60’s and was taken into custody a short distance away from where the shooting took place.

Officials are still working to determine a motive for the killing.

Neighbors in the area who saw the shooting unfold, say the shooter walked down the street and told people to get down and then he started shooting at the victim.

This is the city’s 24th homicide this year.