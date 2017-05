JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All southbound lanes on I-220 are blocked at the Watkins Dr. exit.

Crews on scene tell WJTV that emergency crews were working a wreck in the northbound lanes when another wreck happened just feet away from them.

Officials on scene say two people were taken to the hospital.

One car was flipped over. There’s no word on what caused the wreck.

MDOT says it could take another hour to clear the scene.

WJTV will keep you updated.