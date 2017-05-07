I-20 reopens early

WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The portion of I-20 westbound that closed near the I-55 interchange for repairs has reopened.

The road closed Friday night and was expected to be closed until Monday morning.

Mississippi Department of Transportation officials tell us crews finished repairs ahead of schedule.

They are clearing the area now and traffic will be allowed through within an hour.

The bridge was being repaired after officials say two trash fires underneath the bridge damaged some of the bridge’s foundation.

