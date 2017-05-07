Jackson Fire Department Investigator badly injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department released a statement on Facebook asking for prayers for one of their own.

Captain Scott Peacock, a fire investigator with the Fire Department suffered a tragic accident while working on a vehicle.

It happened sometime Saturday afternoon.

The Facebook post goes on to say that Captain Peacock sustained second degree burns to 15 percent of his body.

A spokesperson says, “We are believing in God for a full recovery, in Jesus name.”

WJTV will keep Captain Scott Peacock in our thoughts and prayers during his recovery.